Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Boosted by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

