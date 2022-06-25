Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) PT Lowered to €80.00 at Berenberg Bank

Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from €100.00 ($105.26) to €80.00 ($84.21) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on MLXSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Melexis from €100.00 ($105.26) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Melexis from €70.00 ($73.68) to €67.00 ($70.53) in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
Shares of Melexis stock opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.67. Melexis has a 12 month low of $106.85 and a 12 month high of $106.85.
Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, latch and switch, current, inductive position, tire monitoring, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.
