Meme (MEME) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.13 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00243317 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000243 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001222 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008620 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.00408144 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

