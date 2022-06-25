Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Shares Down 1.6%

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 568,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,537,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.

Get Metacrine alerts:

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.24. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metacrine, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Metacrine by 176.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 19.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,795 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 84.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.