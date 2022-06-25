Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Shares Down 1.6%

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 568,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,537,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.
Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.24. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metacrine, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR)
Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
