Mettalex Achieves Market Cap of $172,112.28 (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Mettalex has a total market cap of $172,112.28 and approximately $103,535.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mettalex has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com

