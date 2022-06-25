Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $120.04

Shares of Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.04 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 96.04 ($1.18). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 97 ($1.19), with a volume of 78,766 shares.

MBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($1.98) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.96) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 113.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.78. The company has a market cap of £91.09 million and a P/E ratio of 15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.58%.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

