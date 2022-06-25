Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $95.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MU. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.17.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.70. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Micron Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Micron Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after buying an additional 87,829 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

