Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,529 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,402 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.24.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

