Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 638 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.3% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $150.42 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at $13,196,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

