Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,549 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 0.9% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $95,261,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in McDonald’s by 46.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 9,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $247.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.86. The firm has a market cap of $183.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.