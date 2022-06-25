Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.9% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,518,636,000 after acquiring an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after acquiring an additional 77,517 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,403,800,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $509.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $558.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $587.81. The company has a market cap of $205.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.71 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

