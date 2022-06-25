Minot Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $245.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

