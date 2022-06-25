Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 41,493 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Minot Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,251 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 41,493 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 51,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,635 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $78.11 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.35. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

