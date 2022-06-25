MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $150,897.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,045.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,191.48 or 0.05661585 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00028077 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00270566 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.23 or 0.00580784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00076095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.20 or 0.00537915 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

