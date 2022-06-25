Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,760 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4,928.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Shares of SBUX traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.11. 18,007,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,285,466. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average of $89.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.