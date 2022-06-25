Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,318 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 62,696 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 384,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 124,410 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Shares of FCX traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.99. 35,347,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,600,480. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

