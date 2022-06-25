Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 2,790 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 526.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 38.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 675,627 shares of the software company’s stock worth $100,405,000 after acquiring an additional 186,493 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 92,003 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Splunk by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,364 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk stock traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,685,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.55. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.95.

Splunk Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.