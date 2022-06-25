Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.31. 4,927,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.90 and its 200 day moving average is $155.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.28 and a 1 year high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

