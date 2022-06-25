Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,078 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.4% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,259,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.08. 88,479,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,608,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.