Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 550 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1,718.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,659,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,851. 3M has a 1-year low of $128.19 and a 1-year high of $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.31.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

