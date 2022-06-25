Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 180.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,966,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,778,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $95.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,931.05. 509,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,375. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,795.01 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,133.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2,255.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 156.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,726.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

