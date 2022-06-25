MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Bought by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 119.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the period. MKS Instruments comprises approximately 1.6% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 304,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $105.91 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $181.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.34 and a 200-day moving average of $140.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 5.18.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

