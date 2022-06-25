Model N (NYSE:MODN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.99

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.99 and traded as low as $24.65. Model N shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 129,832 shares changing hands.

MODN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $135,695.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $76,118.64. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,109.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,166 shares of company stock valued at $565,492 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 76.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Model N in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Model N by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

