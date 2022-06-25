Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Moderna comprises 0.3% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,372,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Moderna by 126.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,706.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,029 shares of company stock valued at $54,197,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $144.27 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

