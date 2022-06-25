Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MOON. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.78) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 550 ($6.74) to GBX 370 ($4.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

LON MOON opened at GBX 242.20 ($2.97) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 227.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 266.88. Moonpig Group has a 1 year low of GBX 190.60 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 459 ($5.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £828.60 million and a P/E ratio of 151.38.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.