Moonriver (MOVR) Market Cap Achieves $58.26 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $58.26 million and $15.32 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for about $12.25 or 0.00058004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonriver alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00128423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00072015 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014471 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,378,431 coins and its circulating supply is 4,754,757 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.