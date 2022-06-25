Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $314.94

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 314.94 ($3.86) and traded as low as GBX 275 ($3.37). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 282.50 ($3.46), with a volume of 339,457 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.29) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Advanced Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 433 ($5.30).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 298.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 314.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £817.59 million and a PE ratio of 11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

