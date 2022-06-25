Morgan Stanley Cuts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $102.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.61.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $98.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.89. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after buying an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,748 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

