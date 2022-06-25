Morgan Stanley Raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $74.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,334,537 shares of company stock valued at $916,266,013 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,967,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,946,000 after purchasing an additional 951,989 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $472,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 359,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 37,943 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $887,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

