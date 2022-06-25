MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $544.29.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company.

MSCI opened at $432.06 on Friday. MSCI has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $422.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MSCI will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth $4,822,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in MSCI by 41.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $3,224,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 9.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

