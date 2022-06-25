Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NTP opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. Nam Tai Property has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iszo Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 7,219,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 546,010 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,678,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after buying an additional 640,897 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter valued at $3,404,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter valued at $1,795,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.