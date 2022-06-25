National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.60.

NYSE:NHI opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.75. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a current ratio of 23.40. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.96.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 195.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 566.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 427.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

