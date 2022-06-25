Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NBLY. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Saturday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Desjardins raised their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Neighbourly Pharmacy to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NBLY stock traded up C$1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$24.54. 60,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,699. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 1 year low of C$20.65 and a 1 year high of C$40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of C$842.56 million and a PE ratio of -9.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.89.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. It operates in 172 locations. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

