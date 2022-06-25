Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
NASDAQ NVCN opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.48. Neovasc has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83.
Neovasc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
