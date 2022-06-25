Nervos Network Achieves Market Cap of $121.60 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $121.60 million and $2.21 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,342.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,231.23 or 0.05768889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00027896 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00277426 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.41 or 0.00596996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.78 or 0.00551851 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00076669 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars.

