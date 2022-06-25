Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.35 and last traded at $43.51. 2,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81.

About Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF)

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

