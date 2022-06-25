Nestree Trading Up 4% Over Last Week (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. During the last week, Nestree has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $37.99 million and $5.07 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,139.66 or 0.99875321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00038732 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 55.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024017 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,609,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

