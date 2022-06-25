New BitShares (NBS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.71 Million

New BitShares (NBS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, New BitShares has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $8.30 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00131548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00071501 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014408 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

