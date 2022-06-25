Newman & Schimel LLC Purchases Shares of 2,665 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. Northrop Grumman makes up about 0.8% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 75.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,585,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.1% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

Shares of NOC traded up $7.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $463.70. 807,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,106. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $458.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.