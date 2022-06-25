Newman & Schimel LLC Sells 1,545 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Newman & Schimel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.4% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,739,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47.

