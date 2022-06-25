NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,724,059,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $166,275,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,532 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEE opened at $78.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a PE ratio of 105.43, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

