NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NGM shares. Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 984,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $13,286,173.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,650,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,777,389.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 83,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $897,458.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 902,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,733,551.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,394,261 shares of company stock valued at $18,377,237. 38.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NGM stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.
