NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 11.7% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,604 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $112.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.85.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.