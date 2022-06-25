Northstar Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $253.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.02.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.08.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

