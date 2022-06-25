Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $462,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK stock opened at $647.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $634.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $743.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

