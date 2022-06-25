Northstar Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $299.37 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $189.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.17.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

