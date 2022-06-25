Northstar Advisory Group LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $78.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day moving average is $80.98. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

