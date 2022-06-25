Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 104 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $118.54 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

