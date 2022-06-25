Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 41,217 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,694 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,217 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on F. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

