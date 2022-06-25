Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $278,383,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $58,800,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,797,000 after acquiring an additional 200,125 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,330,000 after acquiring an additional 179,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 665,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,500,000 after acquiring an additional 176,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.